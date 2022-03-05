Languages

China to crack down hard on women, children trafficking

(Xinhua) 10:07, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will crack down hard on the trafficking of women and children and protect their lawful rights and interests, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

