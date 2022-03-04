China urges suspension of unqualified off-campus tutors

Xinhua) 21:13, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has urged off-campus tutoring institutions to suspend or dismiss unqualified practitioners or transfer them to other positions based on the result of a recent survey.

An official off-campus tutoring institution survey for high and primary school students and kindergarten children nationwide found that 2.91 percent of the practitioners were unqualified for the work, the ministry said Friday.

Launched in November 2021, the three-month survey covered nearly 770,000 practitioners at tutoring institutions for both curricular and extra-curricular courses.

Some practitioners had faked or exaggerated their education and working backgrounds, and some were not certified to teach the subjects they were tutoring on, said the ministry.

The survey also found a few practitioners with law violating or criminal records.

Relevant localities should blacklist the 64 practitioners with severe violations from off-campus tutoring institutions, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)