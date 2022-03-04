Intangible cultural heritage handicrafts: "Tang dolls"

Xinhua) 18:10, March 04, 2022

A worker assembles a "Tang doll" at a workshop in Huishui County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. "Tang dolls," intangible cultural heritage handicrafts produced in Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, have been selected as the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games gifts.

A Tang-doll-making workshop was established here providing working opportunities to students from vocational schools and relocated residents to help improve students' handicraft skills and boost the locals' income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker makes the model for producing "Tang doll" at a workshop in Huishui County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

"Tang dolls" are displayed at a workshop in Huishui County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

"Tang dolls" are displayed at a workshop in Huishui County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

"Tang dolls" are displayed at a workshop in Huishui County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker checks "Tang dolls" at a workshop in Huishui County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

"Tang dolls" are displayed at a workshop in Huishui County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers assemble "Tang dolls" at a workshop in Huishui County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

