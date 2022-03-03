U.S. human rights situation in 2021: Indulging in racial discrimination in U.S. exacerbates social injustice

American politicians’ manipulation of racial issue has fueled greater xenophobia in the U.S., which continues to spread across the country. (Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

In 2021, the human rights situation in the U.S., a country that already has a notorious record, worsened. On Feb. 28, 2022, China issued “The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021.”

According to the report, the “virus” of deeply-entrenched racism in the U.S. has continued spreading alongside the novel coronavirus, with anti-Asian hate crimes happening more and more frequently, discrimination against Muslim communities increasing steadily, and the racial persecution of indigenous populations still remaining acute, issues that together have led to a widening of economic divides and growing racial inequality.

Asian Americans face increasingly severe discrimination and violent attacks. As a result of American politicians’ manipulation of racial issue, the number of attacks targeting Asian Americans and individuals of Asians descent has drastically increased. According to a report published on Nov. 18, 2021, by the national coalition to Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate, from March 19, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, a total of 10,370 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander people were reported to the organization, and a majority of the incidents took place in spaces open to the public like public streets and businesses.

On March 16, 2021, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, a white male, wielded a deadly firearm as he perpetrated attacks at three Asian-owned spas in Atlanta, Georgia in the U.S., killing eight people. Six of the victims were Asian women.

On Jan. 28, 2021, an 84-year-old man from Thailand was deliberately knocked down to the ground in San Francisco, California in the U.S., and then later died from the injuries he suffered.

On April 23, 2021, Ma Yaopan, a 61-year-old Chinese man, was attacked from behind and shoved to the ground on a street in New York City, New York State in the U.S. He then was repeatedly kicked in the head, which caused severe trauma leading to facial fractures. After eight months in a coma, the man eventually died in the hospital.

On Nov. 17, 2021, three Chinese high school students were violently assaulted on a subway train on their way home from their school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the U.S. “It was clear that they were picked on because they were Asian,” said a local police officer.

On April 3, 2021, a report in the New York Times documented more than 110 anti-Asian incidents over the past year that had clear evidence of racial hatred. “Over the last year, in an unrelenting series of episodes with clear racial animus, people of Asian descent have been pushed, beaten, kicked, spit on and called slurs. Homes and businesses have been vandalized,” said the report. And that was just the tip of the iceberg of racist and racially motivated attacks on Asians living, working and studying in the U.S.

