China's achievements in parasports reflect human rights improvements: white paper

Xinhua) 10:51, March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The remarkable achievements of parasports in China reflect the progress the country is making in human rights and national development, said a white paper on Thursday.

Participation in sports is an important element of the right to subsistence and development for those with disabilities, said the white paper titled "China's Parasports: Progress and the Protection of Rights," which was released by the State Council Information Office.

China adheres to a people-centered approach that treats people's well-being as the primary human right, promotes the all-round development of human rights, and effectively protects the rights and interests of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.

The development of parasports in China accords with the country's general development, effectively responds to the needs of persons with disabilities and promotes their physical and mental health, according to the white paper.

Parasports help promote the common values of humanity and advance exchanges, understanding and friendship among peoples around the world .

They also contribute China's wisdom to building a fair, just, reasonable and inclusive global governance order on human rights, and to maintaining world peace and development, said the white paper.

