Physical activities for persons with disabilities flourish in China: white paper

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Physical activities for persons with disabilities have flourished in China, said a white paper on the country's parasports on Thursday.

The white paper, titled "China's Parasports: Progress and the Protection of Rights," was released by the State Council Information Office.

China regards rehabilitation and fitness activities for persons with disabilities as one of the main components in implementing its national strategies of Fitness-for-All, Healthy China initiative, and Building China into a Country Strong on Sports, said the white paper.

Nationwide parasports activities are carried out, with their content enriched. Sports services are improved, and scientific research and education are intensified, said the white paper.

The participation rate in grassroots cultural and sports activities for persons with disabilities has increased from 6.8 percent in 2015 to 23.9 percent in 2021 in China, according to the white paper.

Winter sports for persons with disabilities are on the rise, said the white paper. It added that China has hosted a Winter Sports Season for disabled people annually since 2016.

Rehabilitation and fitness services for persons with disabilities keep improving in China, according to the white paper.

As of 2020, a total of 10,675 disabled-friendly sports venues had been built nationwide, 125,000 instructors had been trained, and 434,000 households with severely disabled people had been provided with home-based rehabilitation and fitness services, said the document.

