China's performances in parasports improve steadily: white paper

Xinhua) 10:27, March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's performances in parasports events are improving steadily, said a white paper on the country's parasports on Thursday.

The white paper, titled "China's Parasports: Progress and the Protection of Rights," was released by the State Council Information Office.

From 2016 to 2020, the country sent disabled athletes to participate in 160 international sporting events, bringing home a total of 1,114 gold medals, according to the white paper.

Noting the great opportunities that the successful bid for 2022 Paralympic Winter Games has generated for the development of Winter Paralympic sports in China, the white paper said the country attaches great importance to the preparation for the Games, designing and implementing a series of action plans.

In the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, a total of 96 athletes from China will take part in all six sports and 73 events.

The white paper also explained China's mechanisms for parasports athlete training and support. A four-tiered parasports athlete spare-time training system has been established and improved, said the white paper.

To be specific, the county level is responsible for athletes identification and selection, the city level for athletes training and development, the provincial level for intensive training and games participation, and the national level for the training of key talent, according to the white paper.

