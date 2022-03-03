China's parasports progress through national development: white paper

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's parasports have progressed through national development, a white paper said on Thursday.

The white paper, titled "China's Parasports: Progress and the Protection of Rights," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Parasports have steadily developed and prospered in China since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, said the white paper, highlighting the role of economic development over the past decades.

Parasports made gradual progress after the founding of the PRC, said the white paper. Large numbers of disabled people actively participated in sports activities such as radio calisthenics, workplace exercises, table tennis, basketball, and tug of war.

Following the introduction of reform and opening up in 1978, greater efforts were made to increase opportunities for disabled people to participate in social activities, and to respect and protect their rights in all respects, laying the foundations for the development of parasports.

The new era since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012 has seen China make historic progress in the parasports. More and more disabled people are realizing their dreams and achieving remarkable improvements in their lives through sports.

"The courage, tenacity and resilience that disabled people show in pushing boundaries and forging ahead have inspired the whole nation and promoted social and cultural progress."

