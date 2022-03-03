Winter sports fervor heats up in SW China

Xinhua) 09:29, March 03, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022 shows students from a primary school in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality practicing skiing during their winter sports physical education class. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

CHONGQING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Liu Xiangnan, a 34-year-old skiing coach, enjoys watching a group of little "penguins" staggering on the snowfield at the Nantian Lake International Ski Resort, Fendu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Having served as a professional cross-country skier for 10 years and a skiing coach for another 16 years, Liu spent most of her time in northern Chinese cities, which are often blanketed with heavy snow during the winter. Now, she is dedicating herself to helping more residents in southern parts of China, especially 8-year-old and 9-year-old children, to pick up skiing.

When she heard that Chongqing, a southwestern Chinese metropolis where snow is rarely seen, was planning to build ski resorts, Liu was impressed. She accepted the invitation to manage Nantian Lake International Ski Resort out of curiosity in 2019.

"Winter sports competitions are very common in northern China. We even have a natural snowfield to play in. However, the development of ski resorts in the south has come comparatively late, which indicates huge potential," said Liu.

Nantian Lake International Ski Resort, with an altitude of more than 1,800 meters, is one of the largest alpine ski resorts in southwest China. Working here for three years, Liu has witnessed remarkable changes in the local ice-snow industry.

Thanks to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the number of people interested in trying their hand at skiing, especially youngsters, is obviously larger than that of last year.

During the Spring Festival holiday this year, the Nantian Lake scenic resort received 329,000 visitors, representing a year-on-year increase of over 375 percent.

"Previously, tourists just came to appreciate the snow views. Now, they are beginning to try winter sports. This is a big step for winter sports in the south," said Liu. "Also, we have a professional team to help and guide the newcomers. Forty-five coaches are all from the northern part of China."

Cai Jing, a tourist from Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, listed the ski resort as a must-see place during her visit to Chongqing.

"I was born in the northern part of China, so I learned about winter sports when I was young. However, my 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter had no opportunity to experience the ice and snow in Shenzhen. So this time, I took them here to enjoy winter sports," said Cai.

For these young rookies, the ski resort also provides ski training camps designed for children.

"I just hope winter sports in the south can become as common as in the north. So we greatly value the cultivation of young participants. Every time I see children skiing on their own after our five-day training courses, it gives me a sense of achievement," said Liu.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)