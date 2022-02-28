U.S. entrenched violent thinking threatens lives: report

Xinhua) 15:15, February 28, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The entrenched violent thinking of the United States has threatened lives of its people, according to a report issued by China's State Council Information Office on Monday.

The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021 noted that deterioration of social order has accelerated the proliferation of guns in the United States.

The United States is the country with the largest number of privately owned guns in the world. The U.S. public have lost confidence in the government's social security governance and felt extremely insecure, which drives many to purchase guns to protect themselves, it added.

The country's gun violence seriously endangers people's lives. The United States has the worst gun violence in the world, said the report.

According to statistics released on Jan. 5, 2022 by the Gun Violence Archive website, there were 693 mass shootings in the United States in 2021, up 10.1 percent from 2020.

Meanwhile, police brutality tramples human life. According to data compiled by Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,124 people died in 2021 due to U.S. police violence, according to the report.

The report pointed out that human rights violations by prison staff are commonplace in the United States and the credibility of its judicial system is in tatters.

CTV News reported on Nov. 14, 2021 that since 2019, more than 100 U.S. federal prison staff members have been arrested and convicted of sexual abuse, murder and other offenses, said the report.

