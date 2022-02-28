China issues report on U.S. human rights violations
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Monday issued the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021.
The report said the human rights situation in the United States, which has notorious records, worsened in 2021. Its political manipulation led to a sharp surge in COVID-19 deaths while shooting deaths in the country hit a new record.
Fake democracy trampled on people's political rights and violent law enforcement made life harder for migrants and refugees in the United States, it said.
The report also highlighted the country's growing discrimination against ethnic minority groups, especially people of Asian descent.
Unilateral U.S. actions created new humanitarian crises across the globe, it added.
