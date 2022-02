We Are China

People from Donbass seen in accommodation site for refugees in Russia

Xinhua) 12:04, February 27, 2022

People from Donbass rest in an accommodation site for refugees in Rostov Region, Russia, Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by Andrey Bok/Xinhua)

Children from Donbass rest in an accommodation site for refugees in Rostov Region, Russia, Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by Andrey Bok/Xinhua)

People from Donbass rest in an accommodation site for refugees in Rostov Region, Russia, Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by Andrey Bok/Xinhua)

