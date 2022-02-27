Chinese, U.S. companies to build sustainable aviation fuel base in Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Oriental Energy Company and the United States' Honeywell UOP will build a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production base in Maoming, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, with an annual output of 1 million tonnes.

According to a strategic cooperation agreement signed on Friday in Maoming, the project has two phases, and two sets of production devices using kitchen waste oil and animal fat as main raw materials will be built.

After completion, the base will be the world's largest SAF production base that uses kitchen waste oil as a main raw material, said Henry Liu, vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific for Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies.

Compared with traditional fuels, using kitchen waste oil and animal fat as raw materials can greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 2.4 million tonnes every year.

