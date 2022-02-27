58th Int'l Agriculture Fair held in Paris

Xinhua) 10:22, February 27, 2022

Children interact with pigs during the 58th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2022. The fair will last until March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A sheep is seen during the 58th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2022. The fair will last until March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A child looks at sheep during the 58th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2022. The fair will last until March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A staff member leads a cow during the 58th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2022. The fair will last until March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the 58th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2022. The fair will last until March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Seafood are on display during the 58th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2022. The fair will last until March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A child visits the 58th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2022. The fair will last until March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

