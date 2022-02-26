Most African Americans list racial injustice as one of most worrying problems: The Hill

February 26, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- A majority of African Americans have listed racial injustice and police violence as the most worrying problems, U.S. daily The Hill reported on Tuesday, citing a survey.

Police misconduct, violence and racial discrimination were exceptionally important issues to African Americans, said the report.

On the most worrying problems, 59 percent of African Americans listed racial injustice and police violence on the top of the list.

The survey, conducted by Nia Johnson, a bioethicist involved in race and social justice research, found that African Americans were 3.5 times as likely as whites to be killed by police.

Some 65 percent of respondents believed that the deaths of African Americans during encounters with police in recent years have been signs of a broader problem.

Also, 63 percent of African Americans said that they felt unsafe because of their race or ethnicity.

