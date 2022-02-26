Home>>
Ukrainian president reiterates call for talks with Russia
(Xinhua) 10:41, February 26, 2022
KIEV, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday reiterated his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks to stop conflict.
"Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let's sit down at the negotiating table," Zelensky was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying.
Putin said Moscow is ready to negotiate with Ukraine at a high level, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency tweeted on Friday.
On Thursday, Putin authorized "a special military operation" in Donbass.
At least 137 Ukrainians were killed and more than 300 injured in the military operation, Zelensky said earlier.
