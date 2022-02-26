Home>>
Putin says Russia ready to hold high-level negotiations with Ukraine
(Xinhua) 10:31, February 26, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the Russian side is ready to hold high-level negotiations with the Ukrainian side.
Putin made the remarks during a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
