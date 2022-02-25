We Are China

Emblem for Paralympic Winter Games installed on Tiananmen Square

Ecns.cn) 14:53, February 25, 2022

Fly High, the emblem for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, is installed on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Feb. 24, 2022.(Photo:China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is scheduled to start on Mar. 4, 2022.

