Emblem for Paralympic Winter Games installed on Tiananmen Square
Fly High, the emblem for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, is installed on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Feb. 24, 2022.(Photo:China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is scheduled to start on Mar. 4, 2022.
