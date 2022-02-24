Complaints against China's insurance companies drop in Q4 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Consumer complaints against China's insurance companies dropped 7.39 percent quarter on quarter in the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year, with 37,646 cases received by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and its local bureaus.

The number of cases involving property insurance companies declined 14.53 percent quarter on quarter to 14,247 in the period, while cases related to life insurers totaled 23,399, a quarterly decrease of 2.42 percent, said the CBIRC.

There were 9,082 auto insurance-related complaints in Q4, accounting for 63.75 percent of all complaints against property insurance companies.

Of all complaints against life insurers, the numbers of cases related to life insurance and disease insurance respectively accounted for 41.31 percent and 22.83 percent, said the CBIRC.

