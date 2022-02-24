China urges all parties involved in Ukraine issue to exercise restraint

Xinhua) 08:21, February 24, 2022

Zhang Jun (C, front), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks during the Security Council emergency meeting on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions," a Chinese envoy said.

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on all parties involved in Ukraine issue to exercise restraint.

"In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told the plenary meeting of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.

"China has been paying attention to the evolving situation in Ukraine. China's position on safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states has been consistent. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be jointly upheld," the ambassador stressed.

Zhang pointed out that at the same time, "we note that the issue of Ukraine is rooted in a complex web of historical and present factors. An interplay of those factors has driven the situation to this point. In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions."

"China calls on all parties to recognize the importance of implementing the principle of indivisible security, to continue to engage in dialogue and consultation, and to seek reasonable solutions that address each other's concerns through peaceful means on the basis of equality and mutual respect. We welcome and encourage all efforts aimed at facilitating a diplomatic solution," said the ambassador.

