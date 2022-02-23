We Are China

Refugees from eastern Ukraine arrive at train station in Russia

Xinhua) 09:03, February 23, 2022

Refugees from eastern Ukraine arrive at a train station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Roman Yarovitcin/Xinhua)

