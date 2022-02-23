Forever You and Me: a song dedicated to Beijing 2022

(People's Daily App) 17:10, February 23, 2022

Forever You and Me, a song performed by Chinese and Italian artists and dedicated to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, was released globally on Monday.

The song was sung by popular Chinese singer Lei Jia and the famous Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, and played by Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang.

Click on the video to listen to their deepest feelings and brightest wishes for the Winter Games being held in the dual-Olympic city of Beijing.

