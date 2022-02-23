Home>>
Burning stick glory of China Winter Olympic champions
(People's Daily App) 16:35, February 23, 2022
The Beijing Winter Olympics has officially closed. Which winning moment remains fresh in your mind?
Wen Kanglong, 24, from rural Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province, uses charcoal and a burning stick to draw pictures of the glorious moments of Team China at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, creating a visual feast of ice and fire.
Congratulations to Team China for setting historical records! Salute every dream chaser!
