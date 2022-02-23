China appoints special envoy for Horn of Africa affairs

Xinhua) 08:42, February 23, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has appointed Xue Bing, former ambassador to Papua New Guinea, as the special envoy for the Horn of Africa affairs, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.

Xue is a veteran diplomat with work experience in Africa, the Americas, and Oceania, said Wang at a daily press briefing.

He added that the special envoy will establish work relationship with colleagues from relevant parties as soon as possible and maintain close communication and coordination on advancing the implementation of the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa.

During his visit to Africa at the beginning of the year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed the Outlook, which aims to support regional countries in achieving lasting peace and security and embracing development and prosperity.

As a common friend of countries in the Horn of Africa, China is ready to play a constructive role in the process, the spokesperson said.

