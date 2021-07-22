China appoints new special envoy for Afghan affairs

Xinhua) 10:57, July 22, 2021

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Yue Xiaoyong has been appointed as the new special envoy for Afghan affairs of the Chinese foreign ministry, replacing Liu Jian, the ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

Zhao told a news briefing that Yue is a veteran diplomat who had served as the Chinese ambassador to Qatar, Jordan, and Ireland.

Zhao said the Afghan issue is now the focus of attention for the international community, and China has always actively participated in and promoted the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

China attaches great importance to communication and coordination with relevant parties and international cooperation on issues related to Afghanistan, and will continue to play a constructive role in the realization of peace and stability in Afghanistan at an early date, Zhao said.

He said the new envoy will soon establish work relationship with colleagues from relevant parties and will keep close communication and coordination with them.

