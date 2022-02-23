Home>>
Xi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery from COVID
By CAO DESHENG (China Daily) 08:26, February 23, 2022
President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy on Tuesday to the British Queen Elizabeth II over her COVID-19 infection, wishing her a speedy recovery.
In the message, Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of relations between China and the United Kingdom.
He stands ready to work with the UK side to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties at the ambassadorial level between the two countries as an opportunity to advance bilateral relations for new progress, Xi said.
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday that Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19.
She is experiencing mild coldlike symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week, it said.
