Beijing Winter Olympics demonstrate China's wisdom, convey message of unity

Xinhua) 08:13, February 22, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Having minimized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, China fulfilled its promise to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics, showing its remarkable capacity for organization and thus receiving compliments worldwide.

Gulnar Shaimergenova, the director of the China Studies Center in Kazakhstan, said that the Beijing Winter Olympics are wonderful, and athletes from around the world have offered a splendid sports feast to all mankind.

Noting that China has brought the world together with its concrete actions, Shaimergenova said the motto of the Beijing Winter Olympics "Together for a Shared Future" fully embodies China's efforts to interpret the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind in the language of sports.

Egyptian Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy spoke highly of China's great efforts to successfully host the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling the Games fantastic and all competitions orderly and smooth.

With efficient organization and coordination plus advanced scientific and technological innovation, China overcame the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, made the Beijing Winter Olympics a splendid international sports event and remarkably contributed to the international Olympic cause.

Amadou Diop, a journalist at the Senegal national daily Le Soleil and an expert on Chinese issues, said he believes China has become an indispensable country on the world sports stage. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, he said, the enthusiasm of the sports community for the Beijing Winter Olympics has not been dampened.

China has demonstrated its ability to organize high-quality sports events, and the Beijing Winter Olympics have been a complete success, he added.

China has made great efforts to host the Beijing Winter Olympics and should be highly praised, said Viktor Maigurov, the president of the Russian Biathlon Union. "We have to thank China for everything they did to make the Games a success."

In the view of Serik Korzhumbayev, the editor-in-chief of the Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper, the Beijing Winter Olympics have been held at the highest level all along, providing a good environment for athletes to concentrate on competitions, which showcased China's strong organizational ability.

Ronnie Lins, the director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, said that the best winter sports athletes from all over the world have perfectly interpreted the Olympic spirit during the Games.

The pleasant, efficient and harmonious environment created by the Beijing 2022 organizing committee and the Chinese people allows those athletes to present their best performance, Lins said, expressing appreciation for China hosting a wonderful sports event.

Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, the president of Brunei Darussalam National Olympic Council, said that despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winter Olympics, with effective epidemic prevention measures in place, are well-organized, and have provided a stage for athletes from all over the world to present their talent, pursue excellence, and realize their dreams.

The prince said he believes that China will make greater contribution to the international Olympic cause.

Zivadin Jovanovic, the president of the Belgrade Forum for a World of Equals and the Silk Road Connectivity Research Center, said China and the Chinese people, once again, have provided a model for the Olympic Games in terms of organization, management and reception.

The message of peace, equality and solidarity conveyed by the Beijing Winter Olympics has spread to every corner in the world, bringing hope for a better future for all mankind, he said.

