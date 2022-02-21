Winter Olympics triggers ice and snow sports boom in Sanya

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics continues, the popularity of ice and snow sports in China has gradually increased. In order to allow sports enthusiasts to enjoy the charms of ice and snow sports, the Sanya municipal bureau of tourism, culture, radio, television, and sports introduced and promoted land curling and table curling as alternatives to ice curling, winning the love of many people.

On Feb 15, a land curling promotion match was held at the Sanya International Sports Industrial Park, Hainan province.

Land curling is derived from the Winter Olympics' curling event. Land curling is not affected by factors such as region, conditions, and weather. Based on this advantage, it can be promoted in warmer regions like Hainan.

In the national fitness sports activities launched in December 2021, Sanya introduced the table curling project for the first time, which became very popular among the public.

Sanya's citizens play a game of table curling. [Photo/Hainan Daily]

According to Wang Kun, head of promotion of the land curling project in Hainan province, the tracks of land curling and table curling are made of special materials to simulate the sliding surface effect of real ice to the greatest extent. The rules are similar to curling. Players win by pushing out the curling pucks and using skills to make their pucks closer to the center of the target area.

Wang mentioned that Sanya will carry out training courses for referees and coaches to promote the projects. At the same time, invitational and open competitions will be held later this year. They will find suitable venues in the city and provide a high-quality platform and environment for all sports enthusiasts.

