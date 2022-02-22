People visit China town's weekend market in San Francisco

Xinhua) 08:06, February 22, 2022

Tourists pose for a photo with actors who dressed as gods of happiness, wealth and longevity respectively during the China town's weekend market in San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A girl performs Guzheng, or Chinese zither, during the China town's weekend market in San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A tourist poses for a photo with actors who dressed as gods of happiness, wealth and longevity respectively during the China town's weekend market in San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

