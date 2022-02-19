Putin orders aid to Russia's Rostov Region as refugees flood in from Donbas
MOSCOW, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the Russian Emergencies Ministry to provide assistance to the country's southern Rostov Region amid an influx of refugees coming from eastern Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"Putin ordered the acting head of the ministry to urgently fly to the Rostov Region to organize on-site work on creating conditions for accommodation for refugees, provision of hot meals and other necessities, including medical care," Peskov was quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency as saying.
The governor of the Rostov Region asked Putin for assistance earlier in the day as record numbers of refugees were arriving in Russia from Donbas amid a sharp increase in shelling, RIA Novosti noted.
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Kiev must hold dialogue with Donbas to restore peace in Ukraine: Putin
- President Xi holds talks with Putin
- Xi, Putin agree on closer strategic coordination
- President Xi holds talks with Putin
- Full text of Putin's signed article for Xinhua
- Xiplomacy: Xi-Putin get-together for Winter Olympics to open new chapter in China-Russia relations
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.