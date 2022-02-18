Tallest building in East Africa built by Chinese enterprise

(People's Daily App) 16:39, February 18, 2022

The construction of the new headquarters of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) was officially completed by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on Sunday. It is the tallest building in East Africa.

The new building is in the core business area of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, with a total construction area of about 160,000 square meters and a height of 209.15 meters.

The structure of the main tower features diamond facets and bears a total of 5,208 tower curtain wall panels. Each diamond facet has different inclination angles and dimensions, adorning the building with a gorgeous "diamond coat."

Work on the project, built by China State Construction, began in July 2015. The project has obtained the LEED Silver Certification, which is the globally influential rating system for environmental protection, green construction, and sustainability.

(Video source: CSCEC)

