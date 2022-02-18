Beijing 2022 world reference of organizing sport events - Cuban expert

HAVANA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have demonstrated the high capacity of the Chinese government and its people in organizing international sports events, a Cuban senior sports official has said.

"The Cuban sports movement ratifies its strong commitment to the current Winter Games and voices confidence in the Chinese authorities' vast experience and ability to successfully conclude this event in the coming days," said Silvano Merced, president of Cuba's Manuel Fajardo University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences, in an interview with Xinhua.

The Olympiad sends a message of peace and fraternity to the world amid the complex social, economic and political scenario humankind is going through, he said.

"The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are helping nations build bridges as clear proof of the importance of the sports practice to improve the human condition and promote unity among the peoples," said Merced.

Our academic center, he said, stands with the Cuban Olympic Committee and Cuba's Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation in its unwavering support to the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The official said that China has become a world reference in organizing sports events, particularly when it comes to "infrastructure of sports facilities, logistics and recruitment of volunteers."

"Despite the failed attempts to politicize the sports event, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have undeniably succeeded," he said.

In addition, he said, China has imposed stringent COVID-19 protocols to guarantee the safety of athletes, coaches and officials attending the Games.

"China has done exemplary work in handling the sanitary emergency caused by the novel coronavirus," he said, adding the Chinese management of the COVID-19 crisis has become a role model for the world over.

"Aside from the spectacular opening ceremony, and the impressive use of technology and robotics as a pandemic prevention tool, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have shown once more the strong resolution of China on the road to victory," he added.

