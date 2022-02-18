Awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Beijing 2022
Gold medalists of Sweden (C), silver medalits of ROC (L) and bronze medalists of Germany react during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Silver medalits of ROC pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Gold medalists of Sweden (C), silver medalits of ROC (L) and bronze medalists of Germany react during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Gold medalists of Sweden pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Gold medalists of Sweden pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Bronze medalists of Germany pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Gold medalists of Sweden pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- How technology helps Chinese athletes make breakthroughs at Beijing Winter Olympics
- U.S. figure skater Karen Chen cherishes Beijing 2022 despite unfavorable result
- China's ice hockey players hope to promote the sport in home country
- Norway wins Nordic combined team gold at Beijing 2022
- 18,000 volunteers serve in Beijing 2022 as ‘heroes behind scenes’
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.