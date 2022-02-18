Awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:00, February 18, 2022

Gold medalists of Sweden (C), silver medalits of ROC (L) and bronze medalists of Germany react during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Silver medalits of ROC pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Bronze medalists of Germany pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 4x6km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

