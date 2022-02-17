RMB retains 4th spot as most active currency for global payments

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese currency renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, has retained its position as the fourth most active currency for global payments by value in January 2022, with a share of 3.2 percent, said the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a global provider of financial messaging services.

Value of RMB payments increased by 10.85 percent compared to December 2021, while in general all payments currencies decreased by 6.48 percent.

In terms of international payments excluding payments within the Eurozone, the RMB ranked fifth with a share of 2.29 percent in January 2022.

In December 2021, RMB climbed one position to become the fourth most active currency for global payments by value, with a share of 2.7 percent.

In terms of international payments, excluding payments within the Eurozone, the RMB ranked sixth with a share of 1.91 percent in December 2021.

