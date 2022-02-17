Norway wins men's team sprint classic cross-country skiing gold at Beijing 2022

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway reacts after the cross-country skiing men's team sprint classic final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Norway claimed the men's team sprint classic gold medal in cross-country skiing at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Wednesday.

Norway clocked a winning time of 19 minutes and 22.99 seconds for its 13th gold at the Games, remaining atop the medal table.

Finland bagged silver with 2.46 seconds behind. The Russian Olympic Committee took bronze in 19:27.28.

(220216) -- ZHANGJIAKOU, Feb. 16, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates with his teammate Erik Valnes after the cross-country skiing men's team sprint classic final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

