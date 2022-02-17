Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics exemplifies human solidarity, mettle

Xinhua) 08:26, February 17, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Beijing, the world's first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, has espied numerous tear-jerking and heart-stirring moments during the ongoing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which has come to embody the essence of Olympic spirit -- indestructible solidarity and steadfast fortitude.

TOGETHER FOR A SHARED FUTURE

Fu Zhen, a student from the Communication University of China volunteering at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza (ZMP), stuck to her post even during the weekend that saw heavy snow, guiding photojournalists to the designated areas.

Holding their walkie-talkies, Fu and her fellow volunteers maintained regular communication among themselves so as to ensure the award ceremonies are carried out smoothly.

Since arriving at the Zhangjiakou competition zone of Beijing 2022 on Jan. 23, Fu has been committed to providing guidance and translation services for members of the press, together with the other volunteers at ZMP, for more than 20 days.

Beijing 2022 is the first Winter Olympics after the Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger" was updated with the addition of a new word "Together." "It reflects the courage and determination of people around the world to overcome difficulties such as the COVID-19 pandemic through concerted efforts," Fu said.

On Feb. 8, Chinese short-track speed skater Ren Ziwei was awarded his 1,000m gold at Beijing Medals Plaza. Fu watched the joyous moments play out on the screen at ZMP.

"When our national anthem was played, the volunteers and other working staff kept their eyes glued to the flag-raising ceremony and sang the anthem solemnly. It demonstrates how the solidarity among Chinese people brings all of us together," Fu said.

"Athletes practice the motto of 'together for a shared future' in the game, while we volunteers also work hand in hand to make due contributions for a 'streamlined, safe and splendid' Olympics," she added.

WITH SHEER DETERMINATION

Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch, the defending champion of men's large hill individual at Sochi Winter Games in 2014 and PyeongChang Winter Games in 2018, finished the fourth at his fifth Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 12.

"I still feel I can do much better. I can enjoy the competition with a bigger smile on my face. All athletes have something magical in them. I suppose that everyone wants to show this during the competition, but only the best can win," said the 34-year-old.

In most sports, athletes over 30 years old would be deemed veterans, but for 1981-born Simon Ammann from Switzerland, it was his seventh Winter Olympics as he stepped into the National Ski Jumping Center of Beijing 2022. "I'm a fighter, and I will try to perform, to compete," he said.

Although the Chinese women's ice hockey team missed the last eight spots at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, head coach Brian Idalski said he was proud of his players and believes that the team's spirit will inspire more people to fall in love with the sport.

"The team competed hard and showed high spirit at Beijing 2022," said Idalski. "Hopefully after the Olympic experience young people in China will be inspired to pursue opportunities to play the game."

Idalski said the team has been resilient. "I believe in our ability to handle adversity," he said. "We were able to stay focused under some challenging circumstances."

"We are not afraid of any team as we always put up a tough fight," said Yu Baiwei, captain of the team after their game with Sweden, adding that the team is proud of its tenacious fighting spirit.

Pierre de Coubertin, the Frenchman who revived the modern Olympic Games in the 19th century, believed that Olympism should seek to create a way of life based on the joy found in effort, the educational value of a good example and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles.

Just as he had envisioned, the Beijing Winter Olympics has become a vast arena that brings human beings together to overcome challenges with the utmost confidence and true mettle.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)