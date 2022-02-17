Curling men's round robin session 11: China vs. Switzerland
Xu Jingtao of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Peter de Cruz de Switzerland competes during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Wang Zhiyu (L) and Xu Jingtao of China compete during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Ma Xiuyue of China curls the stone during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Peter de Cruz de Switzerland competes during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Wang Zhiyu (L) and Xu Jingtao of China compete during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Benoit Schwarz of Switzerland competes during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Ma Xiuyue of China reacts during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Benoit Schwarz (top) of Switzerland competes during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Xu Jingtao, Zou Qiang and Wang Zhiyu (from L to R) of China react during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Xu Jingtao of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Ma Xiuyue of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
