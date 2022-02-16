Inheritor of techniques for making tiger-head shoes devotes decades to perfecting her craftsmanship

Wang Haiyan, an inheritor of techniques for making tiger-head shoes in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has devoted herself to this traditional craft for almost three decades, producing tens of thousands of pairs of the shoes in different patterns using a variety of materials.

Wang Haiyan busies herself making the tiger-head shoes. (Chinanews.com/Dang Tianye)

The techniques for making the shoes includes drawing up a design, selecting proper materials, cutting fabric, stitching cotton soles, sewing and needlework, explained Wang, adding that it usually takes about four days for a veteran like her to make a pair of such shoes.

The lovely shoes, which were once very popular, are widely perceived as a kind of lucky keepsake. “Due to improvement in living standards, many young parents have shifted to brand name shoes for their children. Because of a shrinking market and the time-consuming process, few tiger-head shoe craftspeople are left in this industry,” said Wang. But in Wang’s eyes, the handmade footwear has many proven advantages, such as being environmental friendly, a key feature that can hardly be replicated by those clothing items and accessories produced by machines.

Wang also promotes the skills and techniques for making the shoes in schools and local communities, hoping that these novice learners will develop a love for the craft during the process.

Wang Haiyan shows off some of the tiger-head shoes she made. (Chinanews.com/Dang Tianye)

Wang Haiyan busies herself making the tiger-head shoes. (Chinanews.com/Dang Tianye)



Photo shows a variety of colorful tiger-head designs created by Wang Haiyan. (Chinanews.com/Dang Tianye)

