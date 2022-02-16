Home>>
Dance together for a shared future
(People's Daily App) 10:55, February 16, 2022
Let's all dance to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic beat of Together For A Shared Future.
Fan Deduo and wife Peng Xiaoying of Ruian in Zhejiang Province have garnered at least 5.5 million social media followers since 2020 with their rural shuffle.
