Dance together for a shared future

(People's Daily App) 10:55, February 16, 2022

Let's all dance to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic beat of Together For A Shared Future.

Fan Deduo and wife Peng Xiaoying of Ruian in Zhejiang Province have garnered at least 5.5 million social media followers since 2020 with their rural shuffle.

