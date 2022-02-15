We Are China

Austria beats Slovenia to win ski jumping men's team gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:39, February 15, 2022

Gold medalists of Austria celebrate after ski jumping men's team at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Austria beat Slovenia to take the ski jumping men's team gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Monday.

The Austrian team, comprised of Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber, Jan Horl and Manuel Fettner, scored 942.7 points to win the gold.

Slovenia, leader after the first round, took the silver with 934.4 points and the bronze went to PyeongChang silver medalist Germany with 922.9 points.

Silver medalists of Slovenia celebrate after ski jumping men's team at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Gold medalists of Austria (C), silver medalists of Slovenia (R) and bronze medalists of Germany celebrate after ski jumping men's team at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

