Snow sculpture of Bing Dwen Dwen seen in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 15:39, February 13, 2022

People take pictures with a snow sculpture of the mascot of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Bing Dwen Dwen in Park Zhukovskiy, Moscow region, Russia on Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

