Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: alpine skiing men's giant slalom 1st run

Xinhua) 15:38, February 13, 2022

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway competes during alpine skiing men's giant slalom 1st run of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland competes during alpine skiing men's giant slalom 1st run of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Alexis Pinturault of France competes during alpine skiing men's giant slalom 1st run of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Xu Mingfu of China competes during the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Mathieu Faivre of France competes during alpine skiing men's giant slalom 1st run of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Arif Mohd Khan of India competes during the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Zhang Yangming of China competes during the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

