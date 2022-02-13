American Samoa flag-bearer finishes skeleton journey

Nathan Crumpton waves to the audience after skeleton men heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. On Friday, Nathan Crumpton finished his skeleton journey at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District of Beijing, ranking 19 during the skeleton men heat.

As the sole representative of American Samoa, Crumpton made an impressive Winter Olympics debut in Beijing. The American Samoa flag-bearer appeared shirtless in native dress with his torso gleaming despite the freezing temperature, stunning the world at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Crumpton has also become the first athlete to compete for American Samoa in both the Summer and the Winter Olympics, as he ran the 100m at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

