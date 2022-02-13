Winter Olympics men's GS postponed to 3 p.m. due to heavy snow

Xinhua) 14:50, February 13, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The jury of men's giant slalom at Beijing 2022 announced that the competition will be postponed to 15:00 local time on Sunday.

The first run was concluded earlier with 54 out of 89 skiers finishing the race. The second run was supposed to start at 13:45 on Sunday.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)