Highlights of Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 14:48, February 13, 2022

Zou Qiang (rear) of China competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Xu Jingtao of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 6 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Great Britain at National Aquatics Centre, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Xiuyue (R) of China competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Torger Nergaard (R) of Norway competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Niklas Edin (C) of Norway competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Niklas Edin (C) of Norway competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Rasmus Wranaa (R) of Sweden competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Brett Gallant (R) of Canada competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Matt Hamilton (C) of the United States competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Brett Gallant of Canada competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Brett Gallant (R) of Canada competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Christopher Plys of the United States competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Matt Hamilton of the United States competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Matt Hamilton (R) of the United States competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Brett Gallant (R) and Mark Nichols of Canada compete during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

