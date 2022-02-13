Women's freeski slopestyle qualification called off due to poor weather conditions

Xinhua) 14:47, February 13, 2022

Athletes and member staff leave the arena at Genting Snow Park, in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. The women's freeski slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022, originally scheduled to start at 10:00, has been called off for Sunday due to heavy snow and poor visibility here. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The women's freeski slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022, originally scheduled to start at 10:00, has been called off for Sunday due to heavy snow and poor visibility here.

The starting time of the first qualification run had been first pushed off to 12:00 before it was called off, according to Beijing 2022 official website.

More details of an updated program will be confirmed in the coming hours, according to Beijing 2022 organizers.

China's prodigy Gu Ailing, who claimed a historic gold in the women's freeski big air, will compete in the freeski slopestyle. ■

Gu Ailing of China trains before the women's freeski slopestyle qualification is called off at Genting Snow Park, in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. The women's freeski slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022, originally scheduled to start at 10:00, has been called off for Sunday due to heavy snow and poor visibility here. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

