Volunteer paints by hand Bing Dwen Dwen on masks at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 11:29, February 13, 2022

Han Zhebin, a volunteer of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, shows a hand-painted mask she made at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. "I hope that in this way, journalists from all over the world can feel the enthusiasm and friendship of our volunteers." In the media workshop of the National Biathlon Center, volunteer Han Zhebin's hand-painted Bing Dwen Dwen Mask was welcomed by foreign journalists.

Volunteer Han Zhebin is from the College of Art and Design of Yanshan University. Although she can't go home for the Spring Festival this year, Han Zhebin feels very honored because she can participate in the volunteer service of Winter Olympics, and her homesickness is therefore relieved. In the process of volunteer service, she applied the painting knowledge she learned in college to her daily volunteer service, and painted Bing Dwen Dwen on her mask and presented it to foreign journalists.

"I am also very proud that my ability has been recognized. I hope to use my enthusiasm to make friends from all over the world feel the Chinese friendship." Han Zhebin told reporters. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

