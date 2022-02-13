Heavy snow causes delay of women's freeski slopestyle qualification

Xinhua) 11:26, February 13, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The women's freeski slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022, originally scheduled to start at 10:00, has been delayed here on Sunday due to heavy snowfall.

The starting time of the first qualification run has been rescheduled to 12:00 at noon, according to Beijing 2022 official website.

China's prodigy Gu Ailing, who claimed a historic gold in the women's freeski big air, will compete in the freeski slopestyle.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)