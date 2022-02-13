China renews blue alert for heavy snows

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authorities on Sunday renewed a blue alert for heavy snows in northern regions of the country.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, heavy snows are likely to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning and Xinjiang, with one to four centimeters of snowfall expected, or even over six centimeters, said the National Meteorological Center.

The center advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions involving roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

