Norway's Boe takes men's 10km sprint biathlon gold at Beijing 2022 (updated)

Xinhua) 10:56, February 13, 2022

Gold medalist Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway celebrates during the flower ceremony of biathlon men's 10km sprint at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Johannes Thingnes Boe won Norway another gold medal in the men's 10km sprint biathlon in 24 minutes and 0.4 seconds at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday.

This is the second gold for the 28-year-old, who also won the mixed relay 4x6km with his Norwegian teammates on February 5, before taking bronze in the men's 20km individual on February 8.

France's Quentin Fillon Maillet, winner of the 20km race, finished second with one miss in prone, 25.5 seconds back.

Fillon Maillet, also a silver medalist in mixed relay, has collected three medals at Beijing 2022 Games so far. The French was satisfied with his third medal, but not happy with his overall performance.

"I am very happy to have my third medal in three races. Second place is good in the Olympics. If I had clean shooting today it would have been very close for the gold medal. It's not all about the medal, there is a race tomorrow," said Fillon Maillet as he already set his eyes on Sunday's 12.5km pursuit.

Johannes Thingnes' brother Tarjei Boe won the bronze medal, 38.9 seconds behind the winner.

The Norwegian brothers said they were proud of sharing the podium as brothers at the Olympics.

They will also vie for the men's 15km mass start title on February 18. ■

Sliver medalist Quentin Fillon Maillet of France celebrates during the flower ceremony of biathlon men's 10km sprint at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Gold medalist Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway celebrates during the flower ceremony of biathlon men's 10km sprint at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Gold medalist Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway celebrates during the flower ceremony of biathlon men's 10km sprint at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Gold medalist Johannes Thingnes Boe (C) of Norway, sliver medalist Quentin Fillon Maillet (L) of France and bronze medalist Tarjei Boe of Norway celebrate during the flower ceremony of biathlon men's 10km sprint at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)